In Paris, a Cozy Duplex in a Revamped 19th-Century Washhouse Seeks $1.1M

Year Built: 1983

Footprint: 968 square feet

From the Agent: "This flat is located in a former 19th-century washhouse that was renovated in 1983 by architect Bernard Kohn, a disciple of Louis Kahn, to create housing in the heart of Paris. The ground floor comprises a spacious living room with high ceilings, lit by Zenith windows that frame the sky and the vegetation of the interior garden and open onto an exterior terrace. A wooden staircase leads up to a mezzanine platform that has been converted into a library, the circular shape of which is reminiscent of the deck of a ship. It then leads to the first floor, where the light-filled landing leads to a kitchen bathed in natural light thanks to its large glass roof, a small lounge, and a bedroom with built-in wooden cupboards and an en suite bathroom."