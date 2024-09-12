In Paris, a Cozy Duplex in a Revamped 19th-Century Washhouse Seeks $1.1M
Location: Paris, France
Price: 1,040,000 € (approximately $1,145,955 USD)
Architect: Bernard Kohn
Year Built: 1983
Footprint: 968 square feet
From the Agent: "This flat is located in a former 19th-century washhouse that was renovated in 1983 by architect Bernard Kohn, a disciple of Louis Kahn, to create housing in the heart of Paris. The ground floor comprises a spacious living room with high ceilings, lit by Zenith windows that frame the sky and the vegetation of the interior garden and open onto an exterior terrace. A wooden staircase leads up to a mezzanine platform that has been converted into a library, the circular shape of which is reminiscent of the deck of a ship. It then leads to the first floor, where the light-filled landing leads to a kitchen bathed in natural light thanks to its large glass roof, a small lounge, and a bedroom with built-in wooden cupboards and an en suite bathroom."
This apartment in Paris, France, is currently listed for 1,040,000 € (approximately $1,145,955 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
