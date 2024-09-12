Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
In Paris, a Cozy Duplex in a Revamped 19th-Century Washhouse Seeks $1.1M

Designed by architect Bernard Kohn in 1983, the two-level flat in the heart of the city has historic bones and a sun-kissed library.
Text by
Location: Paris, France

Price: 1,040,000 € (approximately $1,145,955 USD)

Architect: Bernard Kohn

Year Built: 1983

Footprint: 968 square feet

From the Agent: "This flat is located in a former 19th-century washhouse that was renovated in 1983 by architect Bernard Kohn, a disciple of Louis Kahn, to create housing in the heart of Paris. The ground floor comprises a spacious living room with high ceilings, lit by Zenith windows that frame the sky and the vegetation of the interior garden and open onto an exterior terrace. A wooden staircase leads up to a mezzanine platform that has been converted into a library, the circular shape of which is reminiscent of the deck of a ship. It then leads to the first floor, where the light-filled landing leads to a kitchen bathed in natural light thanks to its large glass roof, a small lounge, and a bedroom with built-in wooden cupboards and an en suite bathroom."

Architect Bernard Kohn created a series of apartments within the former washhouse. Footbridges link the various buildings together.

The apartment currently for sale spans two levels.

Exposed wooden beams infuse the living area with a sense of warmth.

Wooden accents continue in the upstairs bedroom.

"Residents of the building benefit from the areas shared by all co-owners: a large common room, a laundry room, a garden, and a number of terraces," notes the agent.

This apartment in Paris, France, is currently listed for 1,040,000 € (approximately $1,145,955 USD) by Architecture de Collection.

