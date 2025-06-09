For $849K, You Can Score a Spruced-Up Cabin in the Berkshires

SubscribeSign In
Set a stone’s throw away from several natural parks, the updated ’70s home has a new kitchen, a woodburning stove, and a prefab guesthouse.
Text by
Location: 812 Canaan Southfield Road, New Marlborough, Massachusetts

Price: $849,000

Year Built: 1979

Renovation Date: 2018

Renovation Designer: RhDesign

Footprint: 2,430 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 5.08 Acres

From the Agent: "This spacious, updated, and meticulously maintained four-bedroom, three-bath escape sits on 4.8 wooded acres, surrounded by mature birch trees and rhododendrons, a seasonal creek, and a bonus cabin in the woods. The kitchen opens to a three-sided raised deck and a large screened porch. Two primary bedrooms feature sliding doors to a balcony/deck space, and the attached garage provides sheltered parking and ample storage. With a new, energy-efficient heat pump/air-conditioning system, backup generator, fiber internet, plus a proven short-term rental property history, this one has it all. The property is steps away from the New Marlborough Land Trust nature preserve and Umpachene Falls Park, as well as the Southfield Store, Mill River General Store, Old Inn on the Green, and more."

The updated kitchen comes with Viking and Bosch appliances.

The living room is heated by a Wittus Shaker woodstove.

A footbridge connects a separate forest cabin to the main house.

The guest cabin was designed by prefab company Shelter Kit.

Set just above Connecticut in Massachusetts, New Marlborough is a prime destination in the Berkshires.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

