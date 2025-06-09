For $849K, You Can Score a Spruced-Up Cabin in the Berkshires
Location: 812 Canaan Southfield Road, New Marlborough, Massachusetts
Price: $849,000
Year Built: 1979
Renovation Date: 2018
Renovation Designer: RhDesign
Footprint: 2,430 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 5.08 Acres
From the Agent: "This spacious, updated, and meticulously maintained four-bedroom, three-bath escape sits on 4.8 wooded acres, surrounded by mature birch trees and rhododendrons, a seasonal creek, and a bonus cabin in the woods. The kitchen opens to a three-sided raised deck and a large screened porch. Two primary bedrooms feature sliding doors to a balcony/deck space, and the attached garage provides sheltered parking and ample storage. With a new, energy-efficient heat pump/air-conditioning system, backup generator, fiber internet, plus a proven short-term rental property history, this one has it all. The property is steps away from the New Marlborough Land Trust nature preserve and Umpachene Falls Park, as well as the Southfield Store, Mill River General Store, Old Inn on the Green, and more."
812 Canaan Southfield Road in New Marlborough, Massachusetts, is currently listed for $849,000 by Lori Rose of Stone House Properties.
