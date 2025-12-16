The Staircase in This Small Spanish Apartment Hides a Secret Toilet

Photography: Maru Serrano

From the Architect: "The layout of this former furrier’s shop posed the main constraint for accommodating the new program: a dwelling for two people. The floor plan is split into two bands of roughly equal width: one at street level, with a generous ceiling height; the other raised above it, forming a mezzanine that allows cars to pass beneath in route to a garage in the basement of the building. These narrow, unevenly tall strips create an L-shaped section, making a staircase necessary to connect the two levels. This stair becomes a central feature of the project, combining its connective role with a storage function made possible by the void beneath its treads. These concealed spaces house appliances, food, cleaning supplies, and a compact bathroom, similar in scale to those found on trains or planes. Everything is hidden behind a series of stepped doors that follow the profile of the stair, making the compartments almost invisible.



"The split level also helps to organize the program along a gradient of public to private uses. The circulation forms a U-shape, beginning at the entrance from the street and looping back toward the main facade at the upper level, after passing through the entirety of the home.