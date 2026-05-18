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Topped With a Colorful Shingled Roof, an Ornate French Villa Seeks $2.5MView 13 Photos

Topped With a Colorful Shingled Roof, an Ornate French Villa Seeks $2.5M

The belle époque property near Paris is over a century old, but it’s in pristine condition with an updated kitchen, a wine cellar, and chandeliers to spare.
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Location: Villennes-sur-Seine, Yvelines, France

Price: €2,090,000 (approximately $2,450,000 USD)

Year Built: 1900

Footprint: 2,755 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.24 acres

From the Agent: "This delightful listed 19-century belle époque–style property is set in a leafy 985-square-meter plot, just a five-minute walk from the station, near shops and schools. In perfect condition, it includes a spacious entry with a cloakroom, a utility room, and a guest water closet; a drawing room; a living room with a fireplace; a kitchen with dining facilities; and an adjacent pantry. Upstairs are two suites, a study, three bedrooms, a shower room, and a separate water closet. The property also includes a convertible annex, a two-car garage, and an outdoor parking space."

The home is set in Villennes-sur-Seine, a village on the Seine river about 19 miles west of Paris.

The home is set in Villennes-sur-Seine, a village on the Seine river about 19 miles west of Paris.

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The 1900s home pairs ornate belle époque details with contemporary finishes and fixtures.

The 1900s home pairs ornate belle époque details with contemporary finishes and fixtures.

The updated, open kitchen spans about 475 square feet.

The updated, open kitchen spans about 475 square feet.

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The basement holds a large wine cellar.

The basement holds a large wine cellar.

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The home’s roof is topped with colorful shingles that form a geometric pattern.

The home’s roof is topped with colorful shingles that form a geometric pattern.

The home in Villennes-sur-Seine, France, is currently listed for €2,090,000 by Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier, SA./Luxury Portfolio International.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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