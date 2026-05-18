Topped With a Colorful Shingled Roof, an Ornate French Villa Seeks $2.5M
Location: Villennes-sur-Seine, Yvelines, France
Price: €2,090,000 (approximately $2,450,000 USD)
Year Built: 1900
Footprint: 2,755 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.24 acres
From the Agent: "This delightful listed 19-century belle époque–style property is set in a leafy 985-square-meter plot, just a five-minute walk from the station, near shops and schools. In perfect condition, it includes a spacious entry with a cloakroom, a utility room, and a guest water closet; a drawing room; a living room with a fireplace; a kitchen with dining facilities; and an adjacent pantry. Upstairs are two suites, a study, three bedrooms, a shower room, and a separate water closet. The property also includes a convertible annex, a two-car garage, and an outdoor parking space."
The home in Villennes-sur-Seine, France, is currently listed for €2,090,000 by Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier, SA./Luxury Portfolio International.
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TopicsReal Estate
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