Topped With a Colorful Shingled Roof, an Ornate French Villa Seeks $2.5M

Footprint: 2,755 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.24 acres

From the Agent: "This delightful listed 19-century belle époque–style property is set in a leafy 985-square-meter plot, just a five-minute walk from the station, near shops and schools. In perfect condition, it includes a spacious entry with a cloakroom, a utility room, and a guest water closet; a drawing room; a living room with a fireplace; a kitchen with dining facilities; and an adjacent pantry. Upstairs are two suites, a study, three bedrooms, a shower room, and a separate water closet. The property also includes a convertible annex, a two-car garage, and an outdoor parking space."