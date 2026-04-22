A Light-Filled, One-Bedroom Apartment in Prague Rises From What Was Once a Bakery

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "From an originally unused bakery workshop building in the inner courtyard, we created a fully functional apartment. The project features one bedroom, a bathroom, and a generous open-plan living area with a kitchen. In place of the former garage door, we designed a large sliding HS portal that connects the interior with the exterior and extends the living space onto a wooden terrace.

"Inside, we chose to preserve the building’s raw qualities—the exposed concrete beam ceiling with skylights brings natural light into the space and creates a distinctive atmosphere. Color accents, combined with natural wood and the kitchen’s stainless-steel surfaces, enliven the interior and give it a personal character. Most of the furniture was custom-designed and made from plywood, bringing together simplicity, functionality, and a cohesive visual identity throughout the apartment."

"The renovation of this inner-block infill space presented an unusual challenge: how to transform a single, enclosed volume into a fully functional living environment without compromising light, openness, or character. The interior was reorganized into a spacious living area with a large media wall, a bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, a bathroom featuring a walk-in shower, and a separate technical room. Despite the dense urban context, the space benefits from abundant daylight thanks to preserved large-format roof skylights, which became a defining feature of the design.

"The living area opens onto a covered terrace through a large lift-and-slide glass portal. The roofed terrace ensures privacy while simultaneously protecting the interior from views from higher surrounding floors, creating a calm retreat within the city block. The material concept builds upon the existing architectural language of the structure. Original elements such as the reinforced concrete beam ceiling and the skylights were left exposed and intentionally emphasized. These were complemented by additional industrial details, including rebar used as custom door handles and a metal mesh installation that prominently displays a bicycle as both functional and sculptural element. Climbing plants were introduced to soften the raw industrial expression and add a layer of natural texture.