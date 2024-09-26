Beige’s Big Comeback

A Lisbon, Portugal, flat by Studio Gameiro fully commits to the earthy beige hue.

According to Wyatt, the explanation is simple: people have grown weary of the stark whites and nondescript millennial grays that have inundated the interiors of basically any new or renovated apartment or home since the widespread influence of the bland HGTV home makeover that predated the rise of 2010s minimalism. In the place of those cool hues is a demand for neutral colors that add a subtle warmth and inviting vibe. "With its soft, golden undertones, [beige] is the perfect way to achieve that," Wyatt says. "As a warmer neutral, it offers the same versatility as white or gray but adds a layer of warmth and depth that feels timeless and welcoming. Whether used on walls, furniture, or textiles, beige creates a cozy, sophisticated backdrop that brings a sense of comfort to any room." The current "beigification" offers a natural progression from prior interior design trends dominated by cooler tones. (Turns out "greige" was something of an unofficial stepping stone.)

Brazilian modernist Percival Lafer’s MP-163 Earth Chair and matching footstool in light beige and S1 collection of armchairs, sofas, and tables, designed in 1975, furnish a neutral-toned room.

Obviously, beige isn’t for everybody, and the current "cool kid" of neutral colors isn’t alone in its ability to offer a homey, refined feel to interiors. We’ve seen a range of shades from moody blacks to butter yellows impact a space in similar ways (look no further than the top colors of the year). One major appeal of beige, however, is that the earthy hue can suggest sophistication without feeling somber or soulless. "Beige has a more traditional feel, evoking a sense of classic elegance, but it can still look clean and simple without the sterility of cooler tones," says Wyatt. "Its golden hue allows it to balance richness and subtlety, making it a great choice for those who want an interior that feels both refined and approachable. It enhances the space with an understated luxury that’s increasingly being embraced in modern homes." Wyatt also cites the influence of the quiet luxury trend specifically: "As more people lean toward high-quality, subtle design choices, beige is proving to be the perfect balance between chic and comfortable."

A family living room has a huge L-shaped sofa from Hanuzzi in a warm tone of beige-brown. The curtains, wall and sofa are all washed in the same hue giving a subtle monochromatic look.

In addition to creating a cozy environment, Mendelson praises beige for its calming properties. "Beige spaces quiet things down in our hectic lives," he says. "They also allow other things to take center stage. When entertaining, fashion and food become the pops of color, art can do the same thing." If you’re looking to welcome beige back into the fold or spruce up your current arrangement by toning things down, the sky’s the limit due to the color’s versatility. With paints specifically, Sorzano suggests keeping factors like room size, mood preferences, and lighting in mind when choosing the right tint. "Shades of beige, such as taupe, warm gray, cream and warm white work well as sophisticated backdrops and pair well with other colors and textures without overwhelming the space," she says.