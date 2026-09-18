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Before & After: A Fossilized Stingray and Mom’s Artwork Inspired This Brooklyn Renovation
A pair of art appreciators used their collected curios as a starting point for turning an odd townhome into a sweet family residence.
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After two years of scouring listings in Brooklyn’s Windsor Terrace neighborhood, Sophia Shore immediately knew when she had found her new home. "My heart started pounding, and I was like, This is it. I can just tell, looking at the bones of the home, the windows facing south, the triangular configuration of each room," she says. "I thought, Wow, a lot of people would not like this, and this is exactly what we want."
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.
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