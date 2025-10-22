Before & After: It Started as a Remodel. Now Their Rebuilt Home “Feels Like You’re in a Terrarium”
“I was doing so much DIY that it became a lifestyle,” says San Francisco architect Kevin Short. “It was the only thing I could talk about.”
When the pandemic began in 2020, architect Kevin Short and designer Katie Heller started looking for projects at home. They both turned to the garden: She started sketching out a landscape plan, while he, intent on improving his construction skills, built a shed. They didn’t know it at the time, but these first steps would grow into a whole-house overhaul, which they just completed last year.
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.