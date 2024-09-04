Before & After: They Gave Their Portland Ranch House a “Midsommar Modern” Revamp

"We’re not cookie cutter—that’s why people come to Bright Designlab," says principal designer and firm founder Alissa Pulcrano. The owners of this midcentury ranch in Southwest Portland knew the drill, as they’d worked with Pulcrano for twelve years on three different homes. Their latest project was "a rare time capsule," says the owner, and it had not been touched for decades: "We saw so much potential. The vaulted ceilings, the backyard space...and the zigzag layout felt like the right flow for us."

