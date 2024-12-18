Before & After: Copious Cabinetry Makes a Compact Flat Work for a Family of Four
Sugarhouse Design & Architecture sought to “pack in storage at every opportunity” as they revised this 1,171-square-foot Manhattan apartment.
Text by
When a couple bought this 1,171-square-foot Upper West Side apartment in 2012 and moved in with their two toddlers, they weren’t in love with its looks. "It wasn’t beautiful, but the layout was pretty perfect for us at the time," one homeowner says—and they were particularly fond of one amenity. "We had had laundry in the basement before, and now we have a full-size laundry room. It seems like a silly thing, but I thought that was amazing."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
Published
Last Updated