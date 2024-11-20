Before & After: In Spain, a Compact 1960s Apartment Gets a Quirky, Experimental Retrofit
Designer Ismael Medina Manzano stretches the limits of an 861-square-foot flat in San Sebastián with mirrors, curves, and a kitchen island on wheels.
Text by
When it comes to home design, Spanish designer Ismael Medina Manzano thinks we need to shake things up. "We live in a time when society is changing a lot, and there is no single family type or domestic space," says Manzano, who divides his time between New York City and Madrid, where he carries out built projects while pursuing a PhD in advanced architectural projects. "I’m always wondering, can we conceptualize the domestic space as something less fixed and more flexible?"
Lauren Gallow
Dwell Contributor
Lauren Gallow is a Seattle-based design writer and editor. Formerly an in-house writer for Olson Kundig, she holds an MA in Art & Architectural History from UCSB.