Before & After: Pops of Green and a Sunken Sofa Bring an Alpine Home Back to Peak Condition
This house nestled above the hilltop village of Dauphin, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region of southeastern France, is easy to miss. About a 90-minute drive from Marseille, it’s located off a narrow country road that leads to hundreds of acres of woods and hiking trails. "You can’t see the house from the village," says architect Antoine Lallement. "And the road is not that comfortable to drive." By the time the property reveals itself, with a main house, a guesthouse, and a pool tucked into a steep hillside, "It’s kind-of a surprise," he adds.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In