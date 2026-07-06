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Before & After: Pops of Green and a Sunken Sofa Bring an Alpine Home Back to Peak ConditionView 27 Photos
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Before & After: Pops of Green and a Sunken Sofa Bring an Alpine Home Back to Peak Condition

Through subtle updates, Studio Classico and Chapitre restore an ’80s stone residence originally designed by Alain Amédéo in the French countryside.
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This house nestled above the hilltop village of Dauphin, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region of southeastern France, is easy to miss. About a 90-minute drive from Marseille, it’s located off a narrow country road that leads to hundreds of acres of woods and hiking trails. "You can’t see the house from the village," says architect Antoine Lallement. "And the road is not that comfortable to drive." By the time the property reveals itself, with a main house, a guesthouse, and a pool tucked into a steep hillside, "It’s kind-of a surprise," he adds. 

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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.

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RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursEuropean HomesDwell+ Exclusive