Before & After: How a Retired Couple Adapted Their Forever Home for Aging in Place

When Larry and Pearl Toy first built their house in Orinda, California, in the mid-1970s, they didn’t know what they wanted, except that it should be comfortable. "I was just 30, and my wife was 28, and we really did not know much about architecture at all," says Larry. Through a recommendation, they hired San Francisco architect Henrik Bull to design their house. "We relied on his expertise to give us a beautiful home, which he did," Larry explains.