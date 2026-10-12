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Before & After: This Luminous Toronto Reno Is a Master Class in Making a Basement Livable
Architect Jon Cummings transformed the home’s “depressing and dank” lower levels with light wells, custom millwork, and a spa-like primary bath.
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After living for 18 years in her historic semidetached duplex, a Toronto homeowner decided it was finally time for an overhaul. "There was a lot of underutilized space in the house, a small back addition that had no purpose, and a ‘finished’ but low, depressing, and dank basement," says Erin, who lives in the home’s basement and first floor, and rents the second floor to a tenant.
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Elizabeth Fazzare
Elizabeth Fazzare is a New York-based editor and journalist who covers architecture, design, and culture for publications including Architect, Architectural Digest, and Dwell.
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