SubscribeSign In
Before & After: Ghislaine Viñas Turns a Cloud-Gray Tiny House Into a Little Ray of SunshineView 23 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Before & After: Ghislaine Viñas Turns a Cloud-Gray Tiny House Into a Little Ray of Sunshine

With a brand-new plan, vibrant decor, and a bright-yellow door, the designer reinvigorated a 600-square-foot kit house for her family.
Text by
View 23 Photos

Nearly four years ago, designer Ghislaine Viñas and her family moved from New York City to the rural upstate village of Tivoli, New York. Soon after, she started encouraging her Atlanta-based brother-in-law to follow them. To help convince him, Ghislaine and her graphic designer husband, Jaime, began browsing real estate listings for a nearby fixer-upper. Only a 15-minute drive from their house was a listing for a 600-square-foot tiny home that needed a little love.

Try Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.

Subscribe to Dwell+

You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

e
Elizabeth Fazzare
Elizabeth Fazzare is a New York-based editor and journalist who covers architecture, design, and culture for publications including Architect, Architectural Digest, and Dwell.

Published

Topics

RenovationsTiny HomesBefore & AfterDwell+ Exclusive