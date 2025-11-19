Before & After: Ghislaine Viñas Turns a Cloud-Gray Tiny House Into a Little Ray of Sunshine

Nearly four years ago, designer Ghislaine Viñas and her family moved from New York City to the rural upstate village of Tivoli, New York. Soon after, she started encouraging her Atlanta-based brother-in-law to follow them. To help convince him, Ghislaine and her graphic designer husband, Jaime, began browsing real estate listings for a nearby fixer-upper. Only a 15-minute drive from their house was a listing for a 600-square-foot tiny home that needed a little love.