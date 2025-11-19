Before & After: Ghislaine Viñas Turns a Cloud-Gray Tiny House Into a Little Ray of Sunshine
With a brand-new plan, vibrant decor, and a bright-yellow door, the designer reinvigorated a 600-square-foot kit house for her family.
Text by
Nearly four years ago, designer Ghislaine Viñas and her family moved from New York City to the rural upstate village of Tivoli, New York. Soon after, she started encouraging her Atlanta-based brother-in-law to follow them. To help convince him, Ghislaine and her graphic designer husband, Jaime, began browsing real estate listings for a nearby fixer-upper. Only a 15-minute drive from their house was a listing for a 600-square-foot tiny home that needed a little love.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Elizabeth Fazzare
Elizabeth Fazzare is a New York-based editor and journalist who covers architecture, design, and culture for publications including Architect, Architectural Digest, and Dwell.
Published