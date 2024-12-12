Before & After: In Paris, a Dated ’70s Condo Rounds a Corner With a Curvaceous Revamp
Architect Olivier Lekien rips up green carpeting and knocks down walls as he transforms a 1,345-square-foot flat with archways, clerestories, and textured tile.
Text by
In 2021, when Camille Reinauld and her husband, Michaël, went to dinner at their friends’ condo in the Belleville neighborhood of Paris, they witnessed a cityscape they couldn’t forget. "We discovered this amazing view," says Camille. "We loved it so much we started to look for a flat in the same building."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Laura Mauk
Laura Mauk writes about architecture and design for Dwell, Wallpaper*, the San Francisco Chronicle, Interiors and Luxe.