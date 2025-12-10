Before & After: How a Couple Brought Mediterranean Vibes to Their London Terrace House
“All our inspiration was France, Italy, Morocco, Greece—just not England,” says homeowner Leila D’Angelo. “We deviated quickly from the idea of a ‘renovated Victorian house’ and leaned into something much more Mediterranean, because that’s what felt authentic to us.”
Hidden behind the conventional facade of a Victorian end-of-terrace home in South London is a surprising slice of Mediterranean magic. The family home of creative director Leila D’Angelo, her partner, and their young son is inspired by the couple’s travels to far-flung destinations—from Morocco to Italy and Greece.
