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Before & After: How a Native New Zealand Tree Became the Through Line for This Woodsy Kitchen RevampView 14 Photos
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Before & After: How a Native New Zealand Tree Became the Through Line for This Woodsy Kitchen Revamp

Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
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The renovation of this kitchen in Auckland, New Zealand, began with a contradiction: an open-plan layout that somehow felt constrained. Cabinetry crowded the perimeter walls, providing scattered and inefficient storage, and the cooking, dining, and living spaces were all crammed together.

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RenovationsKitchensBefore & AfterHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive