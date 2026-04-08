Before & After: How a Native New Zealand Tree Became the Through Line for This Woodsy Kitchen Revamp
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
Text by
Photos by
The renovation of this kitchen in Auckland, New Zealand, began with a contradiction: an open-plan layout that somehow felt constrained. Cabinetry crowded the perimeter walls, providing scattered and inefficient storage, and the cooking, dining, and living spaces were all crammed together.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published