Before & After: This Warsaw Micro Apartment Shows That 300 Square Feet Can Feel Grand

Warsaw was devastated during World War II, so when designer Karolina Howorko, who flits between the Polish capital and Amsterdam, was called upon to revamp a petite studio inside a building dating from the 1930s, she was both delighted and shocked by the edifice’s resilience. "Until the facade was restored a few years ago, you could still see bullet holes from the war," says Howorko, who founded Studio Hoka. "There is also a private garden, which is a rarity for the city center."