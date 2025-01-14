New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
SubscribeSign In
Before & After: A 450-Square-Foot Copenhagen Flat Now Hosts DJs, Art Openings, and Plenty of FriendsView 14 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Before & After: A 450-Square-Foot Copenhagen Flat Now Hosts DJs, Art Openings, and Plenty of Friends

A couple with a love for renovating (and entertaining) reimagine their ’60s studio as a galleryesque pied-à-terre.
Text by
Photos by
Camilla Stephan
View 14 Photos

Canadian software salesman Andrew Heneghan had been in Copenhagen for only 48 hours when he met his partner, Martin Reinicke, a local florist and ceramist. Their shared passion for interiors and renovations was a potent common thread: Andrew was once a carpenter, and Martin loves to spruce up homes and other spaces in his free time.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

RenovationsSmall SpacesBefore & AfterInterior DesignHome ToursEuropean HomesDwell Magazine