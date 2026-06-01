Before & After: She Grew Up in an Eichler, Bought One Down the Street, and Renovated 35 Years Later
Guided by memories of her childhood house, Margaret Jensen and her husband, William, bought a residence in the same San Mateo neighborhood and tapped Klopf Architecture for a revamp.
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In 1956, Margaret Jensen’s parents bought a newly built home in the San Mateo Highlands neighborhood, which was developed by Joseph Eichler. "My mother chose the model home because it was fully landscaped," says Margaret, who was raised in the house and remembers playing in the backyard sandbox with neighboring children and going to the Fourth of July parade at the recreation center. She adds: "It was just a wonderful place to grow up."
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.