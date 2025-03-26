Before & After: They Raised the Roof to Unlock Their Midcentury’s Peak Potential

For designers, working with family can go one of two ways: It can either bring you closer together, or exacerbate existing tensions. Luckily, for Portland, Oregon–based Jason Stamp and Lara White, partners at Workaday Design, a renovation project for Jason’s brother Taylor and his wife, Averi, had the former effect. "There were definitely challenges," says Stamp of the process, which involved renovating a home for the couple and their two kids in Colorado Springs. "But we are not only family, we are also great friends. It made it easier to be frank and have those harder conversations."