SubscribeSign In
Before & After: They Raised the Roof to Unlock Their Midcentury’s Peak PotentialView 22 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Before & After: They Raised the Roof to Unlock Their Midcentury’s Peak Potential

A family adds a glassy gable to their Colorado Springs home to bring in sunlight and views of the nearby mountains.
Text by
View 22 Photos

For designers, working with family can go one of two ways: It can either bring you closer together, or exacerbate existing tensions. Luckily, for Portland, Oregon–based Jason Stamp and Lara White, partners at Workaday Design, a renovation project for Jason’s brother Taylor and his wife, Averi, had the former effect. "There were definitely challenges," says Stamp of the process, which involved renovating a home for the couple and their two kids in Colorado Springs. "But we are not only family, we are also great friends. It made it easier to be frank and have those harder conversations."

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Lauren Gallow
Dwell Contributor
Lauren Gallow is a Seattle-based design writer and editor. Formerly an in-house writer for Olson Kundig, she holds an MA in Art & Architectural History from UCSB.

Published

Topics

RenovationsMidcentury HomesBefore & AfterHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive