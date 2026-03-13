Before & After: Their Chicago Bungalow Needed a “Magic” Transformation—and They Pulled Off the Trick
When Kris Rey and Kev Cahill started meeting with architects in 2021 for their house remodel, they had lived in their Chicago bungalow for several years and had a good grasp of its pain points. The main floor was cramped with small rooms. The second floor only had two bedrooms—one for them, and one shared by their two children—but now they had a baby on the way. The basement was a Tiki bar leftover from the 1960s—and although it was admittedly fun for karaoke parties, it wasn’t working for the whole family. "Our daughter was too afraid to go down there," says Kris.
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