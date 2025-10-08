Before & After: In Mumbai, an Architect Gives His Childhood Home a Renovation Guided by Memory

After growing up in this top-floor flat in Mumbai, India, with his parents, grandparents, and brother, Vineet Vora has a lot of fond memories of the home. There were the cricket games he played down the long hallway with his cousins and next-door neighbors. There were the times he helped his mother with Diwali prep by ferrying pickles, peppers, and papadum wafers out to the terrace, where they would sit to ferment or crisp. And then there was the swing on the balcony that Vineet loved to access by jumping through the living room window.