Before & After: Just Wait for the “Juicy” Pool Tile Covering a Bathroom in This Brooklyn Brownstone
Add it to the list of playful moves by O-N Architects in the renovated family home, which includes a mural by a tattoo artist and an aluminum bar with a party trick.
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Irene Chung and Davis Owen, cofounders of O-N Architects, don’t mind if you call their work a little strange. "We like to create spaces that feel five degrees off of what you expect," says Owen. "Things that require you to take a second look."
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
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