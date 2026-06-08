Before & After: They Revived a Century-Old Barn Destined for Demo in the Dutch Countryside
Salvaged doors and stairs, polished concrete floors, and pink chairs all come together in this rebuilt retreat by interior designer Eva Dieleman.
Text by
In 2022, Eva and Guido Dieleman moved to Vrouwenpolder, a small village in the Dutch province of Zeeland, tucked between Lake Veere and the North Sea, which makes it an ideal spot for vacations. (The beaches of the region of Walcheren, which includes Vrouwenpolder, are some of the cleanest and safest in the Netherlands, and they’ve been repeatedly awarded Blue Flag certification.)
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.