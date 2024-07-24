SubscribeSign In
Before & After: Rich Color and Millwork Revive a Historic New Orleans Shotgun Home for $198KView 19 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Before & After: Rich Color and Millwork Revive a Historic New Orleans Shotgun Home for $198K

A designer couple collaborate on a breakneck, six-month remodel to ready their 1910 home for their new baby.
Text by
View 19 Photos

When Seamus McGuire first toured this 1910 home in the Touro/Bouligny neighborhood of New Orleans, he saw something that other potential buyers did not. "A lot of people passed on the house," he says. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.

Published

Topics

RenovationsBefore & AfterBudget BreakdownHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive