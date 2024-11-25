Before & After: Here’s What It Took to Give a Historic Palazzo a Royal Revamp
Living in an Italian villa might sound like a dream—but restoring this property involved rebuilding the structure, updating the utilities, and scraping decades of paint from the soaring, star vault ceilings.
Text by
When Manuel Strebinger first saw this historic palazzo in the car-free center of Nardò, Italy, he thought: "It’s too big." It wasn’t just the 3,229-square-foot layout that was grand, but the interior proportions as well, as many of the rooms have 21-foot-tall star-vaulted ceilings. The estate had sat vacant for decades, it was missing doors and window glass, and it was home to a flock of pigeons. So Manuel, and his then-partner, and now co-owner Stefan Davids, kept up their search.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.