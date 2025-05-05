SubscribeSign In
Before & After: She Pivoted a “Corporate” Apartment Into a Cozy, Wood-Wrapped HomeView 14 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Before & After: She Pivoted a “Corporate” Apartment Into a Cozy, Wood-Wrapped Home

Rintala Eggertsson Architects restructures a top-floor Oslo residence with a new staircase, fresh timber, and vibrant orange curtains.
Text by
View 14 Photos

"As soon as I saw the apartment, I knew it had potential, but the thing I really fell for was the light," says Kristine Aarflot, CEO and managing partner of Bryn Aarflot, an intellectual property law firm based in Oslo, Norway.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursEuropean HomesDwell+ Exclusive