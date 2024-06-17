Before & After: An Uninspired L.A. Garage Gets Turned Into a Surrealist ADU
Designer Ben Warwas makes magic on a diminutive lot with a playful building that's all soft edges.
Text by
Photos by
Courtney Wilk-Mandel and Danny Mandel had everything they wanted when they moved into their home in Los Angeles’s Mar Vista neighborhood in 2019. There was plenty of room for the two of them, easy proximity to both downtown and the beach, and a converted garage with a carport and a small office.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell's Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living and Luxe.