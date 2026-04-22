Before & After: How a Couple Made Their 700-Square-Foot L.A. Cottage Feel Grand
“When I first bought the house, I was single and the amount of space didn’t bother me,” says Jade. “But with two people living here and three pets, it made sense to make improvements.”
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Jade remembers just how fortuitous it felt to find her Los Angeles house. She had been visiting the city for some time, embarking on what she calls "the long move" from her home state of New York.
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Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.