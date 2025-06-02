Before & After: An Aussie Farmhouse That Was a “Little Tired” Gets a Joyful Makeover
Studio Isaza turned a veranda into a bedroom and designed a playful yet practical kitchen for the couple behind Misty Creek Agroforestry.
Text by
When young farmers Nicole and Tom Björkstén were looking to put down roots in the hinterland of Byron Bay, Australia, they had to balance competing priorities: fertile land for organic farming, and a livable house.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In