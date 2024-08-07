Before & After: They Brought Their Buff and Hensman Midcentury Back to Its Original Glory

In 2016, one of Jason and Laura Millersmith’s friends sent them a real estate listing with the note: "I found your dream house." Turns out, they were right. The L.A. couple—Jason works in finance and Laura is a producer—wanted to relocate their growing family from an apartment in a streamline moderne building designed by Milton J. Black in Koreatown. They had lost out on several bids for homes in Silver Lake and Los Feliz, and hadn’t considered Eagle Rock until they saw the listing.