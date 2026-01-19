Before & After: They Overhauled Their Funky ’70s Beach House While Preserving Its Many Quirks

As soon as he set foot on this property in the California beach community of Summerland, James "JP" Knapp knew it was unlike anything he’d ever seen. Set atop piers anchored to a seawall and literally feet from the surf, the unit—one half of a duplex clad inside and out with cedar—was decidedly rustic. A seal swam just offshore, seabirds swooped past, and dolphins leaped in the waves. The effect, he remembers, was "magic."