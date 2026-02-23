SubscribeSign In
Before & After: With an $850K Reno, a Couple Ditched the Suburbs for a Home in the SkyView 24 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Before & After: With an $850K Reno, a Couple Ditched the Suburbs for a Home in the Sky

Opa Architecture broke down walls, brought in color, and created “islands of design” to update an Upper East Side penthouse for a family of five.
Text by
View 24 Photos

"The playdates are always at our place," says Brianna Tsarevsky about the penthouse she and her husband, Daniel, recently renovated on New York City’s Upper East Side.

Try Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.

Subscribe to Dwell+

You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Anthony Bastian Balas
Anthony Bastian Balas lives in New York and writes about the intersection of arts, humanities, and design.

Published

Topics

RenovationsBefore & AfterBudget BreakdownHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive