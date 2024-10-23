Before & After: In Ireland, an Unusual, Boxy Home Gets a Bold Bauhaus Retrofit

When Catherine McElwain received a photo of a run-down house from her husband, architect Dermot Ryan, she thought its flat-roofed architecture was unusual—but that was about it. A few weeks later, however, the couple decided to attend a viewing—and they were the only ones there. "We fell in love with it," recalls Catherine. "It’s like a series of stacked boxes, with very large windows and beautiful tiling. The top floor has wraparound windows with a 360-degree view—it blew me away."