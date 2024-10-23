Before & After: In Ireland, an Unusual, Boxy Home Gets a Bold Bauhaus Retrofit
Catherine McElwain and architect Dermot Ryan celebrate their midcentury’s gridded tile, glass bricks, and ironwork as they inject it with industrial materials and vibrant color.
Text by
When Catherine McElwain received a photo of a run-down house from her husband, architect Dermot Ryan, she thought its flat-roofed architecture was unusual—but that was about it. A few weeks later, however, the couple decided to attend a viewing—and they were the only ones there. "We fell in love with it," recalls Catherine. "It’s like a series of stacked boxes, with very large windows and beautiful tiling. The top floor has wraparound windows with a 360-degree view—it blew me away."
Mandi Keighran
Design and travel writer based in London.