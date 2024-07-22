Before & After: In Porto, a Tiny Home Emerges From Ruins
An abandoned workers’ home is revived using mirrors and a fresh lick of paint to appear larger than its 344 square feet.
Text by
"For me, this was an opportunity to do things differently, to experiment," says architect Rui Dinis about the former workers’ home he bought in 2017 near Covelo Park, on the edge of central Porto, in Portugal.
The 344-square-foot house had originally formed part of a project known as urban islands, which were a common type of housing in the city from the 19th century onwards. They were composed of small, semidetached houses, usually with a door and a window facing the access corridor.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published