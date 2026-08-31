Before & After: It Was a Grocery Store, a Dance Hall, and a Factory. Here’s How It Became a Home

For years, a San Francisco couple—an educator and arts administrator—would walk past this Mission District building and wonder. For starters, it was massive, with a flat facade jutting right up to the sidewalk—but there were no street-level windows to provide clues as to what could be inside. One of the two front doorways was set into an alcove, where the walls were painted a deep crimson, and a red lightbulb blinked 24 hours a day. "I would walk past it going, ‘What is going on in this building?’" recalls one of the new owners. "Knowing San Francisco’s history of craziness and social experiments, it seemed possible it could be something."