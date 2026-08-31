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Before & After: It Was a Grocery Store, a Dance Hall, and a Factory. Here’s How It Became a HomeView 25 Photos
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Before & After: It Was a Grocery Store, a Dance Hall, and a Factory. Here’s How It Became a Home

“I would walk past it going, ‘What is going on in this building?’” says one of the homeowners. “Next thing you know, we’re the proud owners of a very old warehouse in really terrible condition.”
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For years, a San Francisco couple—an educator and arts administrator—would walk past this Mission District building and wonder. For starters, it was massive, with a flat facade jutting right up to the sidewalk—but there were no street-level windows to provide clues as to what could be inside. One of the two front doorways was set into an alcove, where the walls were painted a deep crimson, and a red lightbulb blinked 24 hours a day. "I would walk past it going, ‘What is going on in this building?’" recalls one of the new owners. "Knowing San Francisco’s history of craziness and social experiments, it seemed possible it could be something."

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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.

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