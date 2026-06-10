Before & After: How a Couple Reimagined Their Minnesota Ranch House With Japanese Design Principles

Seeking a more comfortable, livable home isn’t always about square footage. Sometimes, it’s about pace and quality of life. For Wes and Tara Crouch, that realization took shape after living in Seattle for years. With the arrival of their third son, suburban Minneapolis—where Tara had grown up—began to feel like the right place to build a more grounded life close to family. "We had these lives to steward," Wes says. "The desire to be intentional about our home and the space we live in became important."