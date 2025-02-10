Before & After: Ann Edgerton Takes the ’80s Out of Her Texas Ranch House

In 2020, longtime city dwellers Ann and Ben Edgerton decided to sell their house in Austin, Texas and give country life a go. He was a restaurateur hit hard by the pandemic, she is an interior designer and the founder of Edgerton Studio, and they met when he hired her to design one of his projects. "I don’t marry all my clients, just one," jokes Ann. "When the pandemic hit, it was just this opening to make a big change."