Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
Before & After: They Bought New York’s Famous Hexagon House—and Gave It a Kaleidoscopic Revamp
Working with obtuse angles, triangular rooms, a leaky roof, and a pool full of frogs, a couple revived the storied midcentury and made it pop with color.
Text by
When Lauren La Cascia and Bill Schoenmaker first saw their house in Westchester, New York, they didn’t know it already had a following. Built in 1968 by developer Marcel Robins and architect Harry Wenning, at the end of a row of more typical midcentury post-and-beams, the home is made up of four connected hexagons, complete with angled walls and wedge-shaped rooms.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.