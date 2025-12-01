Before & After: San Francisco’s Famous Fog Inspired This Midcentury Revamp
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.
Having met at college in Boston in the nineties, Yuki Bowman and Georgia Young have been friends for half their lives. "We’ve been through a lot of life milestones together," says Bowman—from moving across the country and living together in Seattle, to being there for each other’s elopements at San Francisco City Hall, children’s births, and career changes. "We’ve seen each other through a lot of highs and lows and personal evolutions."
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.