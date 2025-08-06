Before & After: It Cost $180K to Fix Up This Philly Row House—But the “Army of Cats” Was Free
Designer Eric Ashleigh rehabbed the sagging structure from top to bottom to create an urban retreat for himself, his partner, and their newfound feline friends.
Text by
The listing for this 1885 row house in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood consisted of little more than a dozen photos and an entreaty: "Bring this property back to life!" When Eric Ashleigh scrolled through it, he didn’t focus on the moldy carpeting in the bedroom or the kitchen’s peeling vinyl floors. He was struck by an iron ladder leaning up against the detached garage.
