Before & After: A Surprising Home Springs Up in a Basic Barcelona Storefront
Architect Paula Herrero transformed the run-down space with a pop-out bedroom and a sculptural staircase for a designer who turns fire hoses into furniture.
Text by
For Marcela Lozano, reinvention comes naturally. As she was growing up in Argentina, her family had a common refrain: ¿Para que podrá servir esto? Or, What could this be used for?
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.