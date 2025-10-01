Before & After: Two Foodies Give a Top-Floor Apartment a Top-Shelf Revamp in São Paulo
Gurgel D’Alfonso Arquitetura combines stainless steel, Brazilian stone, polished brass, and an heirloom table to create a kitchen that’s both personal and professional.
Text by
If you ask Greg Bosi and Frederico Leonardo Dora what their two sons love to eat, you’ll find it’s not a prototypical kid favorite like mac and cheese. "The recipe that they love the most is one of the first recipes that we cooked for them, a mushroom galette," says Greg, referring to a flaky tart with an assortment of mushrooms and cheese. "They ask for it on a weekly basis."
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.