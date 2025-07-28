Before & After: First-Time Homebuyers Prioritize Fun in a $514K Brooklyn Brownstone Rehab

Ellie Deneroff and Alex Frank were in the middle of remodeling their brownstone in Brooklyn, New York, when inspiration struck as they were listening to the podcast Dolly Parton’s America. "We were like, ‘Let’s make a Dolly bathroom,’" says Ellie. "We just wanted the house to feel really fun and comfortable, and not too serious." The Dolly bathroom is now on the parlor floor, with glossy pink tile and two artworks honoring the queen of country.