Before & After: First-Time Homebuyers Prioritize Fun in a $514K Brooklyn Brownstone Rehab
Guided by intuition, a couple revive a fire-damaged 1899 home with hand-painted murals, a Dolly Parton bathroom, and a decor splurge bought after a winning trip to Atlantic City.
Text by
Ellie Deneroff and Alex Frank were in the middle of remodeling their brownstone in Brooklyn, New York, when inspiration struck as they were listening to the podcast Dolly Parton’s America. "We were like, ‘Let’s make a Dolly bathroom,’" says Ellie. "We just wanted the house to feel really fun and comfortable, and not too serious." The Dolly bathroom is now on the parlor floor, with glossy pink tile and two artworks honoring the queen of country.
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.