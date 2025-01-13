Before & After: Vintage Tile Rules In This Remodeled Fisherman’s Flat in Spain
“Everything is kind of shiny here,” says David the homeowner. “I think these funky patterns grew on us.”
Text by
When David and Monica initially toured this first-floor flat in Valencia, Spain, there was a different color of tile in every room. Green and black for the hallway, pink in a bedroom, and a rust-mint checked pattern in the living room. It was a lot. "I had a little bit of trouble with so many patterns and colors," recalls Monica. "I liked it, but not all of them, all together, at the same time."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.