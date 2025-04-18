Before & After: An L.A. Music Producer’s Latest Collab? Turning a Midcentury Into His Family Home
Dacoury Dahi Natche, who’s worked with artists like Kendrick Lamar, and local firm Shin Shin stripped dated finishes and added a recording studio to better mix work and home life—keeping an “amazing” view of the city.
Text by
In 2022, Dacoury Dahi Natche finally found what he was searching for. Home-wise, that is. "We were looking for a home in this area for a while," says the DJ and music producer, who goes by Dahi, of Los Angeles’s View Park neighborhood, just south of Culver City. "I learned about it maybe ten years ago, and I just loved the architecture and styles of homes here."
Lauren Gallow
Dwell Contributor
Lauren Gallow is a Seattle-based design writer and editor. Formerly an in-house writer for Olson Kundig, she holds an MA in Art & Architectural History from UCSB.