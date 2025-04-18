SubscribeSign In
Before & After: An L.A. Music Producer’s Latest Collab? Turning a Midcentury Into His Family HomeView 23 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Before & After: An L.A. Music Producer’s Latest Collab? Turning a Midcentury Into His Family Home

Dacoury Dahi Natche, who’s worked with artists like Kendrick Lamar, and local firm Shin Shin stripped dated finishes and added a recording studio to better mix work and home life—keeping an “amazing” view of the city.
Text by
View 23 Photos

In 2022, Dacoury Dahi Natche finally found what he was searching for. Home-wise, that is. "We were looking for a home in this area for a while," says the DJ and music producer, who goes by Dahi, of Los Angeles’s View Park neighborhood, just south of Culver City. "I learned about it maybe ten years ago, and I just loved the architecture and styles of homes here."

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Lauren Gallow
Dwell Contributor
Lauren Gallow is a Seattle-based design writer and editor. Formerly an in-house writer for Olson Kundig, she holds an MA in Art & Architectural History from UCSB.

Published

Topics

RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursCalifornian HomesDwell+ Exclusive