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Before & After: To Save a Ruined Cottage, They Had to Take It Apart and Put It Back Together AgainView 13 Photos
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Before & After: To Save a Ruined Cottage, They Had to Take It Apart and Put It Back Together Again

Splinter Society dismantled, catalogued, and rebuilt the historic Melbourne home with an industrial rear addition, two courtyards, and a fireplace turned outdoor firepit.
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When Cam Bailey bought a crumbling cottage in Melbourne’s Collingwood neighborhood, there didn't seem to be much to save. The property, however, fell under a heritage overlay—a planning control that recognizes historical significance. So, when Cam hired local architectural practice Splinter Society to plan a renovation and extension, they had to carefully dismantle the entire cottage, catalogue its parts, store them off-site, and rebuild it once the addition was completed.

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Mandi Keighran
Design and travel writer based in London.

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RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursAustralian HomesDwell+ Exclusive