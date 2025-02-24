Before & After: Color Runs Wild in This Once-Beige Clinton Hill Apartment

When architect Luki Anderson first walks through a potential client’s home, she looks for clues to learn about their aesthetic. By the time she reached the kitchen of this Clinton Hill duplex, the owners’ style had become pretty obvious. "I could see from all their textiles and art that they really like color," she says. "Then in the kitchen, they had painted the cabinets themselves, and put red knobs on to make it a bit more who they were."