Before & After: Color Runs Wild in This Once-Beige Clinton Hill Apartment
The Brooklyn home now relishes in a range of blues, greens, and orangey-reds, with terrazzo and tile to spare.
Text by
When architect Luki Anderson first walks through a potential client’s home, she looks for clues to learn about their aesthetic. By the time she reached the kitchen of this Clinton Hill duplex, the owners’ style had become pretty obvious. "I could see from all their textiles and art that they really like color," she says. "Then in the kitchen, they had painted the cabinets themselves, and put red knobs on to make it a bit more who they were."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
Published